Eritrea's Delegation met with Russian Foreign Minister in Sochi today. Foreign Minister Lavarov stated that Russia-Eritrea bilateral ties are on track and set to flourish. He further stated that Russia is ready and working to expand trade and investment ties with Eritrea

[{"title":"","image":{"data":{"uuid":"https:\/\/leonardo.osnova.io\/e03d3522-a40b-586d-9868-63586e0a6a24\/","width":768,"height":1024}}},{"title":"","image":{"data":{"uuid":"https:\/\/leonardo.osnova.io\/eceff0db-1fde-59f7-ba82-deefeff3abaa\/","width":1024,"height":768}}}]