the wildest thing about them reportedly "identifying" gary poste as the zodiac killer is that his best friend (?) glynn barnes has been trying to tell everyone about it for years 😭

[{"title":"","image":{"data":{"uuid":"https:\/\/leonardo.osnova.io\/b635185c-1739-5661-99fd-082d4865d031\/","width":828,"height":1768}}},{"title":"","image":{"data":{"uuid":"https:\/\/leonardo.osnova.io\/d4099d14-5cd5-55d3-b45e-09479b0b4625\/","width":911,"height":214}}},{"title":"","image":{"data":{"uuid":"https:\/\/leonardo.osnova.io\/c1cbdf1d-a4c2-5135-b281-175bedc5ad34\/","width":584,"height":608}}},{"title":"","image":{"data":{"uuid":"https:\/\/leonardo.osnova.io\/59c67950-92b8-58e5-a527-18532ee89f58\/","width":1080,"height":382}}}]