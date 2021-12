Китайский луноход нашёл «таинственную хижину» на обратной стороне Луны и направился к ней, чтобы сделать снимки получше

So yeah, it's not an obelisk or aliens, but certainly something to check out, and hard to discern much from the image. But large boulders (right) are sometimes excavated by impacts, as seen by the Chang'e-3 mission, which launched 8 years ago on Dec 1. [CNSA/CLEP]

