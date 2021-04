This message is to inform you that we have new product updates available for the following solutions:

Cellebrite UFED v7.44.0.205

Cellebrite Physical Analyzer v7.44.2

Cellebrite UFED Cloud v7.44.2

Cellebrite UFED 7.44.0.205 and Cellebrite Physical Analyzer 7.44.2 have been released to address a recently identified security vulnerability. This security patch strengthens the protection of the solutions.

As part of the update, the Advanced Logical iOS extraction flow is now available in Cellebrite UFED only.