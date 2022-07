Bobby Crimo, aka Awake the Rapper, is the shooter responsible for the July 4 Highland Park Parade shooting.



He was a die-hard Trump supporter who released a QAnon-inspired song called “I Am The Storm.”



This is Trump’s Fourth of July gift to America.

